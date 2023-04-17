FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) – A Mid-Michigan high school teacher is up for a national award.
Karen Sleno is one of six teachers statewide named as finalists for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Founded in 1983, the President's Education Awards Program (PEAP) honors graduating elementary, middle and high school students for their achievement and hard work.
Sleno teaches math at Flushing High School, and if she wins, she will get a trip to our nation’s capital to be recognized.
A $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a presidential certificate will also be awarded to Sleno if she wins.
To learn more about the awards, head to the Presidential Awards’ website.