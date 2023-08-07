Mid-Michigan school districts ask for building upgrades in bond proposals

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday is Election Day for several Mid-Michigan communities.
Measures on the ballot include millage proposals for three area school districts. Beal City Public Schools, Meridian Public Schools, and Morrice Area Schools are asking voters for millions in building and security updates.
Beal City Public Schools in Isabella County is looking to purchase new buses and construct additional classrooms. General operating funds provided by the state simply won't cover the cost.
"To generate this kind of money to do those kind of projects, you have to do some kind of sinking fund or bond issue," said Superintendent William Chilman. "We've chosen to go the bond issue route."
Beal City Public Schools is asking for $11 million through their bond proposal. They aren't alone. Meridian Public Schools is asking for $17.4 million and Morrice Area Schools is asking for just over $7 million.
Despite the big numbers, none of the schools will raise taxes in their respective communities. Superintendent Chilman says in Beal City, that's because of the taxes on Wind Farms built in the area.
"After the windmills, one mil that generated almost $75,000 is going to generate almost $260,000," said Chilman. "So the taxable value in the district has risen."
Beal City plans to use the funds to build 3 additional classrooms and extend their cafeteria. They also plan to expand the bathrooms to make them ADA compliant.
Outside of the classroom, the district also wants to build a new fieldhouse and remodel the school stage.
"We really want to get our district up to modern code and have some of the more modern things that a lot of schools and most public buildings have these days," said Chilman.
Carrolton Public Schools also has a bond proposal on the ballot. They are looking to renew their operating millage for the next 10 years, including a 0.3-mill increase to the tax during that time.