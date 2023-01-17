Mid-Michigan school districts get grants for resource officers

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several school districts in Mid-Michigan will receive a share of $25 million in state funding to hire resource officers to patrol their buildings.
A total of 195 school districts and charter schools across Michigan will receive funding from House Bill 6012, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law last summer. The funding provides 195 school resource officers for three years.
"Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school," said Whitmer. "These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school."
A panel of officials from Michigan's education and law enforcement communities reviewed funding applications and determined who would receive money. They gave priority to schools that currently lack resource officers.
Each school receiving money from the state is required to pay a 50% match.
The list of Mid-Michigan schools to receive money includes:
- Akron-Fairgrove School District -- $150,952.
- Atherton Community Schools in Burton -- $200,000.
- Bad Axe Public Schools -- $168,238.
- Beaverton Schools -- $116,027.
- Beecher Community School District -- $180,000.
- Bentley Community Schools in Burton -- $198,365.
- Birch Run Area Schools -- $118,980.
- Caro Community Schools -- $30,000.
- Cass City Public Schools -- $99,000.
- Chesaning Union Schools -- $128,683.
- Clio Area Schools -- $176,144.
- Corunna Public Schools -- $97,250.
- Davison Middle School -- $112,500.
- Deckerville Community Schools -- $90,834.
- Durand Area Schools -- $75,000.
- Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker Schools -- $53,512.
- Fenton Area Public Schools -- $143,420.
- Freeland Community Schools -- $79,725.
- Genesee Intermediate School District -- $148,022.
- Genesee School District -- $135,750.
- Grand Blanc Academy -- $80,258.
- Harbor Beach Community Schools -- $177,427.
- Holly Area Schools -- $75,733.
- International Academy of Flint -- $174,805.
- Kearsley Community Schools in Flint -- $130,750.
- LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville -- $154,954.
- Lapeer County Intermediate School District -- $145,000.
- Linden Community Schools -- $82,132.
- Montrose Community Schools -- $159,090.
- Mount Pleasant City School District -- $171,765.
- Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools -- $110,878.
- North Branch Area Schools -- $95,581.
- North Huron School District in Kinde -- $200,000.
- Owosso Public Schools -- $199,857.
- Roscommon Area Public Schools -- $106,064.
- Sandusky Community Schools -- $49,165.
- Shepherd Public Schools -- $54,360.
- Swan Valley School District in Saginaw County -- $200,000.
- Tawas Area Schools -- $150,701.
- Unionville Sebewaing Area Schools -- $86,850.
- Vassar Public Schools -- $140,598.
- Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools -- $112,500.