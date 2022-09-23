Mid-Michigan students honored for voter registration effort

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan high schools were commended for getting eligible students registered to vote this past spring.
The Michigan Secretary of State's Office says 92 high schools statewide took part in the MI Vote Matters High School Voter Registration Challenge this fall.
The program resulted in more than 2,200 students being registered to vote. Three Mid-Michigan schools were recognized for high registration rates.
- Saginaw County's Merrill High School registered 56% of eligible students.
- Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School registered 93% of eligible students.
- Fenton High School preregistered 100 students at least 17.5 years old.
"When young people are empowered as voters, they make our democracy stronger,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Congratulations and thank you to all the participants – the students preparing to be active players in our democracy, and the schools fostering civic engagement in Michigan’s youth."