 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millington students learn about making good decisions while driving

  • 0

The Arrive Alive program came to Millington High School, where students learned about making good choices behind the wheel.

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Millington Community Schools saw the effects of alcohol and drugs when their behind the wheel.

The Arrive Alive Tour stopped by Millington on Monday in hopes of inspiring students to drive sober. Students took part in a driving simulator, showing them what it's like to drive while distracted, drunk or drugged.

The fatal crash rate for teens is three times greater than for drivers age 20 and older. Distracted driving is responsible for nearly 60% of those crashes.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you