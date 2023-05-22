Millington students learn about making good decisions while driving

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Millington Community Schools saw the effects of alcohol and drugs when their behind the wheel.
The Arrive Alive Tour stopped by Millington on Monday in hopes of inspiring students to drive sober. Students took part in a driving simulator, showing them what it's like to drive while distracted, drunk or drugged.
The fatal crash rate for teens is three times greater than for drivers age 20 and older. Distracted driving is responsible for nearly 60% of those crashes.