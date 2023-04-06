 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mother's dying wish comes true as son has mock graduation in Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
Mother’s dying wish comes true as son has mock graduation in Oklahoma

"That day made me feel an emotion I’ve never felt before," said Caleb Woodrum, a Blanchard High School senior. Woodrum was set to graduate this May from Blanchard High School, but time wasn’t on his mom’s side. Her 10-year battle with congestive heart disease was coming to an end.

    BLANCHARD, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- A mother’s dying wish comes true as her son has a mock graduation in Blanchard.

Seeing your child graduate high school is a major milestone in any parent’s life, but for one Blanchard senior, seeing his mom cheering from the stands wasn’t going to happen. With the help of Southwest Medical Center and his school, she still got to see her son accept his diploma.

In May, Blanchard seniors will walk across the field and accept their diplomas, but for one senior, he graduated this week at the foot of his mom’s hospital bed.

"That day made me feel an emotion I’ve never felt before," said Caleb Woodrum, a Blanchard High School senior.

Woodrum was set to graduate this May from Blanchard High School, but time wasn’t on his mom’s side. Her 10-year battle with congestive heart disease was coming to an end.

"The nurse's station called me on the morning of the 27th and said, ‘Hey, she really wants to see her son graduate, and we want to make this happen.’ But they said, ‘We need to do it tomorrow,’" said Cara Harris, Caleb’s sister-in-law.

Within 24 hours, the hospital and high school put together the intimate ceremony. In his cap and gown, Woodrum marked the last milestone he would have with his mother.

She died the very next day, on her 57th birthday.

"Getting to do that for her was probably one of the most spectacular memories I will ever have and keep in my heart forever," Woodrum said.

Woodrum granted his mom her dying wish, marking the moment with a final gift.

"When I opened that bracelet to put on her wrist, and I saw the message that was on that box. It said, ‘I love you, Mom. Your graduate, Caleb.’ That, that set it in stone," Woodrum said.

Woodrum said his mom will always be with him, including this May when he walks across the stage carrying the ashes.

"I plan on carrying her in my arms as I walk the stage," Woodrum said.

