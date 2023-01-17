 Skip to main content
Mott Community College gets $650,000 to upgrade workforce training

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visited Mott Community College to announce an upgrade of workforce training programs.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's Mott Community College is upgrading its workforce training programs with a $650,000 federal grant.

The college will use the money to buy new equipment.

It's part of a larger project to renovate MCC's Prahl College Center, which will host technology programs. The goal is meeting local, regional and statewide workforce needs by preparing students with hands-on training.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visited the college Tuesday and received a tour of what the new facility will look like. Future additions include cybersecurity classes, a public computer repair lab and an artificial intelligence lab.

"And then internally, we recognize the advances of AI and we want to incorporate AI into our current curriculum. And eventually we want to get to a point we're offering an AI certificate and degrees for our students," said Jason Wilson, Mott's vice president of student academic success.

The renovations are expected to be completed in late 2025.

