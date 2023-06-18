Mott Community College kicked off its Centennial Mile walk/run

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College's Centennial Mile kicked off Saturday on the main campus in Flint.
The 1-mile run or walk is part of a series of events leading up to the college's 100th anniversary, which is coming on Sept. 23.
Saturday's race started in front of the Lenore Croudy Family Life Center and then followed a route throughout the campus.
Dale Weighill of Mott's Centennial Committee said he is proud of the impact that Mott Community College has on the community.
The first 100 participants that completed the 1-mile track took home a Centennial Mile race medallion.