Mott Community College relaunches student auto services

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Automotive technology students at Mott Community College are stepping out of the classroom and back into the shop.
For a $10 fee and the cost of auto parts, customers can come in and get their vehicles inspected, diagnosed and repaired by automotive students.
The service shut down during the pandemic, but it has now returned to give students the chance to use their skills and get hands-on experience.
"What this actually does is, it builds confidence," said David Butke, program coordinator.
Service floor students say this program is offering beneficial services to the community.
"Cars are a necessity," said Jordan Welty, a first-year student in Automotive Technology. "A lot of hard-working people just don't have the time, knowledge, or money. And you genuinely can improve people's lives by doing this."
Every repair will be inspected by ASE Certified instructors.
For any questions or more information, contact the automotive office in the Regional Technology Center at 810-762-0575 or email autotech@mcc.edu.