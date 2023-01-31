Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College.
Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mott students gain on-the-job skills by working on vehicles under guidance from instructors, who all are ASE Certified mechanics. They can work on most vehicles from the 2013 to 2023 model years.
The student garage charges $10 per vehicle per day for inspection, diagnosis and repairs. Drivers only pay for the cost of parts being installed.
"We're very excited to get back to 'normal' operations," said Madonna Jackson, dean of Mott's Technology Division. "The pandemic shut down in-person business for a few semesters, and we're happy to be back on campus and providing this popular service to the community once again."
Call the automotive office in the Regional Technology Center at 810-762-0575 or email autotech@mcc.edu to schedule a vehicle service appointment.