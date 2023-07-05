Mott hires former Clio police chief as public safety director

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College has hired former Clio Police Chief Jamie Zecman as the new chief of the Department of Public Safety.

Zecman stepped down from her role as the Clio police chief on Oct. 14, 2021. She moved on to the position of deputy public safety and emergency management chief at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor.

Zecman's law enforcement career began as a police officer with the Bay City and the Gaylord police departments before joining the Saginaw Valley State University Police Department.

Zecman worked at SVSU for 17 years before becoming the first female police chief in Clio.

Mott President Beverly Walker-Griffea was pleased to hire Zecman to lead the college's police force. She added that Zecman's experience will help lead the college's public safety department to the "next level."