MSU Union will re-open, Berkey Hall will remain closed for rest of school year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – It’s been over a month since Michigan State University’s campus endured a deadly mass shooting.
As the MSU community moves further away from the date of the tragedy, questions pertaining to the buildings deeply involved in the mass shooting have been answered.
MSU leadership decided that no courses will be held in Berkey Hall or the MSU Union for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
The initial attack occurred on Feb. 13 at 8:18 p.m. in Berkey Hall in the doorway of a lecture hall. This is the building that two MSU students – Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Vernor, 20, were killed in.
The shooting in Berkey left others hospitalized and critically injured. Since the attack, four of the five hospitalized students have been released.
Berkey Hall will remain closed for the rest of the school year. To allow time for more conversations about the next steps, MSU leadership said the hall will also remain closed for academic classes and events for fall 2023.
A staple and important resource for the MSU community, the MSU Union, was also a point of conflict in the attack. MSU student, Brian Fraser, 20 was fatally shot at this location.
The MSU Union will open its doors again at 8 a.m. on April 3, but the food court will remain closed.
Therapy dogs and support employees will be present during the reopening of the union for those who may need it.
MSU leadership said that the MSU team looks forward to welcoming those who are ready to use the space once more, and acknowledged that more time may be needed for others. They reminded students that it is ok to step away, or to delay returning if needed.