NASCAR driver gifted a book vending machine to hometown elementary school

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A hometown NASCAR hero made a stop in Byron on Wednesday morning.
Erik Jones, the driver of the Number 43 Chevrolet, gifted students at Byron Elementary a "Bookworm Vending Machine." He said that he is an avid reader himself.
The vending machine is decorated in caricatures of Erik, his dog and his rabbit. Students can earn gold coins through good behavior to purchase books from the machine, some books are even autographed by Jones.
Tammy Laurin, a former teacher of the NASCAR driver, is curious to see how kids take to the new vending machine and if it will increase reading across students.
“I wanted to see if we had a book vending machine, if that would increase and get kids to have more books in their backpack,” said Jones. “More books in their home library.”
Jones has cared about youth reading for a long time and the vending machine is part of his continuous effort to increase reading among the youth.
“Just happy to be doing it here in Byron,” said Jones. “For me, the reading stuff and my foundation world has become a real centerpiece.”
The program started by Jones reading to kids through his Facebook in March 2020 when the pandemic caused schools to shut down. The hashtag, “Read With Erik" is now a signature activity in his foundation.
To learn more about Eric Jones’ reading corner head to this website.