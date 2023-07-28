New law allows teachers to negotiate over class placement

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - As students gear up to return to school, Governor Whitmer is expanding negotiating rights for teacher's unions.
On Wednesday, the governor signed a law that allows teachers unions to bargain over what classes they teach each year. The legislation also allows teachers to negotiate over how they are evaluated.
James Kitts retired from teaching at Hill McCloy High School a few years ago. He says legislation like this is not just a win for teachers but for students as well.
"I see it as a positive move forward," said Kitts, "so you're not spending your summer prepping for new classes that it's going to take you two years to master anyway."
Kitts was a teacher for over 35 years before retiring and in that time he was certainly shuffled around by administrators. He says that when the classes he is supposed to teach are constantly changing, it can be hard to provide kids with the necessary materials to succeed.
"I remember being switched from U.S. History to Economics and it took two years and I had to totally change everything I was using a couple of times," said Kitts.
The new legislation gets rid of a 2011 restriction on what teachers can bring to the table during negotiations. Opponents argue that it will prolong negotiations and make it harder for new teachers to get into the profession.
Michigan Education Association Director of Public Affairs Doug Pratt disagrees.
"We have to make sure that educators have a voice in their working conditions which are students' learning conditions," said Pratt. "That voice is critical, along with things like compensation, to recruit people into this profession."
In addition to the changes, the Governor also signed two bills that remove barriers for out of state teachers and counselors to come to Michigan. Senate Bills 161 and 162 allow teachers and counselors to count 3 years of experience out of state in lieu of taking a certificate exam.