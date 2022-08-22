New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses.

Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the law in 2021 and it took effect in time for school buses to begin transporting students last fall.

Schools can attach cameras to buses that record license plate information whenever a driver passes illegally. Police can use those images to issue a citation to the vehicle owner for up to $500.

Before the new law, a law enforcement officer had to witness the infraction personally before they could take action against motorists or the bus driver had to record the license plate number and fill out a lengthy form for police.

Another new law prohibits anyone from entering a school bus without permission of the driver. Violations of the school bus trespassing law are punishable by up to a $500 fine.

Lawmakers hope the measure will increase security on buses in the same way that school districts are beefing up security in their buildings.