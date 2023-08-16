New suicide prevention program coming to Genesee County schools

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in the U.S.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their own life.

The Genesee Health System is partnering with the Genesee Intermediate School District to bring the Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention training program, to Genesee County school districts.

Hope Squad is already in nearly 1,600 school districts across the country. Tuesday, it was introduced to a dozen school districts in the Genesee Intermediate School District.

"Our superintendents group has spent a lot of time over the last year and a half really focusing in on what are the different programs and supports we can offer for student mental health," said GISD Superintendent Steve Tunicliff.

He said there's no single solution to address the growing mental health needs of students.

"But there are different programs that we can implement that make a difference for students in our county," Tunicliff said. "This is one of our programs."

Tam Larnerd, the director of education and training for Hope Squad, said research show 7 of 10 youth will tell a friend before they attempt to take their life. He got involved with the program after one of his students took her life.

"The night she took her life, she was really positing some dark and cryptic things on social media that kids clearly saw, because they told us about it after the fact," Larnerd said. "But they weren't equipped, they weren't skilled to know this is exactly what I need to do respond to that."

He now trains adult advisers who will train students on how to recognize the warning signs of when peer is in trouble and what to do about it.

"Not to be a counselor, definitely not to be a therapist, not there to fix it -- but be a good listener and role play on convincing a friend to come with them to a trusted adult on campus so they can get the urgent help that they need," Larnerd said.

The Hope Squad students are nominated by their peers.

Anyone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts can reach out to the Genesee Health System or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988.