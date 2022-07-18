New University of Michigan-Flint budget set to raise tuition prices by 4.9%

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at the University of Michigan- Flint will see an increase in tuition rates for the upcoming 2022- 2023 school year.
After a year of tuition freezes due to the pandemic, the university will be increasing tuition by 4.9% percent for undergraduate students and 4.5% for gradate students.
U of M-Flint's housing and meal plan rates will also increase. Students in both Riverfront and First Street residence halls can expect a 5% increase.
Student meal plans will see a 2% increase.
The university said that costs at the First Street Residence Hall, which includes a meal plan, will start at $9,823.
Students who plan to live in Riverfront Residence Hall, which does not require a meal plan, can expect prices to start at $6,611.
According to the university, these increases are to account for the projected increases in operating costs.
"UM-Flint is a great value among regional higher education institutions. We have the third lowest tuition among the 15 public universities in Michigan and our room and board rates are second lowest. We have reduced administrative expenses and increased financial aid to help lower the overall cost of education," said Chancellor Deba Dutta.
The $116.5 million general fund budget was approved by the Board of Regents on June 16.