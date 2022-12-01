Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple.
Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
"The cars have been a large part of our lives, and each tells a story," the Moreys said. "It’s time for these cars to write a new chapter, and support young men and women who want to work hard, build something of their own, and positively influence the communities they call home."
Northwood President Kent MacDonald said the university plans to spend about $1 million on enhancing improvements completed around campus last May and devote the remainder to a scholarship endowment fund.
Michael Morey had an idea for building a better wood chipper than what was available on the market in 1983. He left his job, invested in a small workshop and developed the Model 100 Brush Bandit with a 12-inch capacity.
The new disc-style chipper design took off, so the Moreys formed Bandit Industries in 1987 and Dianne joined the company. The company launched the first self-propelled track whole tree chipper in 1990.
Bandit Industries now operates a network of 180 dealer locations across the world.
The Moreys sold Bandit Industries to their 462 employees in an employee stock ownership plan in 2018. The company has grown over the past four years to include 725 employees now.
"The Moreys are stellar examples of how ingenuity, persistence and dedication pave the way for success in a free-market society," said Justin Marshall, chief development and engagement officer for Northwood University.
Northwood doesn't plan to keep most of the car collection for very long. The Moreys agreed to transfer titles to all 35 donated vehicles by the end of this month and the university hopes to sell them at auction no later than June 30.
University leaders hope most of the classic cars sell at Mecum's Kissimmee Auction on Jan. 6. Click here for more information about the Kissimmee auction.
Northwood plans to display the Moreys' 1958 Chevrolet Corvette on campus for years to come.
"We are very pleased to showcase this classic Corvette on campus as a reminder of the Morey’s generosity and American innovation, while using the vehicle throughout the year to support our mission to develop future leaders of global economic and social progress," Marshall stated.