Nouvel Catholic Central family upset with how school handled allegations

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area family and their attorney are critical of how Nouvel Catholic Central High School has handled accusations leveled against their son.
The end of the school year is an exciting time for many students, there are proms to go and graduation festivities. But the experience has been a nightmare for a junior and his family.
The family says their troubles started back in November, more than six months ago. That's when Luke McConnell was notified there was an allegation of inappropriate touching made against him.
In February, the junior at Nouvel Catholic Central was told to stay home and not come to school. He also was kept off the baseball team.
"Luke went into school the next day with the head of the school and a police officer and they said there was a complaint from a student, and that student wasn't pressing charges but they wanted to make him aware of the Michigan Penal Code," said Lawrie McConnell, who is Luke's mother.
Luke was able to go to school through the fall and early winter. But Nouvel informed the family in February that the police investigation uncovered more information, so Luke was banned from school property and ordered to learn remotely.
"People started turning their backs on him, friends kind of dropped him, families that we have known forever just stopped talking to us," Lawrie said.
The Saginaw Township Police Department confirmed it started a criminal sexual conduct investigation in November, but could not release more details and could not answer why the investigation has taken so long because juveniles are involved.
"Its absurd. I have done nothing wrong at all," Luke said.
Nouvel Catholic Central released the following statement about the allegations and lengthy investigation:
"Nouvel Catholic Central does not comment on student code of conduct matters. These matters are held in strict confidence and addressed only with the student involved, as well as their parents/guardians. It is always our hope to resolve these matters as expeditiously as possible."
The family's attorney, Matt Reyes, said the school's handling of the matter is "just embarrassing."
"There has been no criminal charges. I don't anticipate there could or would ever be criminal charges. But yet the way the school has treated him as though he has done something wrong without any ability to actually defend himself," Reyes said.
Ray and Lawrie McConnell say the school has been evil by putting their son in remote learning, not allowing him to attend basketball games, prom and keeping his name off the National Honor Society.
"He would have had more rights in a public school. They have to go by due process. There is no due process here," Ray said.
"It's not charitable, it's not Christian and it just lacks humanity," Lawrie said.
Police have finished their investigation and forwarded reports to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Pffice for review.