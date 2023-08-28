OK2SAY program sees 19 percent increase in student tips

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With many Mid-Michigan students returning to classes, Michigan State Police are reminding them about the OK2SAY tip line.
The service provides a confidential way for students to report issues like school threats and bullying.
Last year, OK2SAY saw a 19% increase in tips from Michigan students, according to an annual report issued by the state police. Program Administrator Mary Gager Drew says that is probably not a sign more bad things are happening in schools, but instead that more students are feeling comfortable with the tool.
"Kids now really realize that this is a program that works," said Gager Drew. "And so because they are using it, they're seeing it works and they are having more confidence in the program."
OK2SAY sees the most tips from students during October and November. Gager Drew says it's difficult to say exactly why it is higher during the fall months, but it likely has to do with the fact that September and October are when they make the most visits to schools to remind them of the service.
"As soon as we finish a presentation, we can anticipate that we're going to start receiving tips and pass that information onto the schools," said Gager Drew.
In 2022, bullying was the number one issue received by the program, with over 13,000 tips. That's more than double the previous year.
M.S.P. Sergeant Nicholas Norman says even with these numbers, it's less likely more people were bullied, and instead, they were able to contact the school to stop it more frequently.
"It could be that the amount of bullying that we were tracking this past year has always been that amount but now that there's more awareness with the program, more kids have reached out about it," said Sergeant Norman.
After the Oxford School Shooting, Michigan State Police say that Planned School Threats was the most common tip received. Experts say that was likely due to students being hyper-aware of possible warning signs.
The number of school threat tips has since returned to normal.
"We would rather have a student submit a tip even if we take a look at the situation and it turns out to be maybe a misunderstanding," said Gager Drew. "We would much rather have the information, assess the situation because the last thing we want to do is have a tragedy that could have been prevented."
Gager Drew says that 68% of tips passed from OK2SAY to school districts is information of which the school was not aware.