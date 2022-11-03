Parents pull students from Atherton schools after more threats

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents raised safety concerns and pulled their students from Atherton Junior Senior High School after more threats were transmitted on Thursday.

The latest disturbance comes after the district canceled classes for three days last week following similar threats. The new threats have students and parents on high alert.

Thursday's threats again came to students on the AirDrop feature on cell phones around 11:10 a.m. Atherton Community Schools Superintendent John Ploof says administrators immediately contacted police and the school was placed in lockdown.

Students received a second AirDrop threat around 11:45 a.m. while the Burton Police Department was at the school investigating the first threat.

Ploof said the second threat contained a list of first names, including students and staff members, as targets of violence. The list did not contain any last names.

Parents say they were worried and wondering whether their kids really were in danger. Many of them learned about the threats from their children rather than a communication from school administrators.

"My kids will never be back to this school again. I'm done," said Tricia Lambert.

Thursday's threats come nearly two weeks after band and choir teacher Jerry Cutting was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a female student.

Prosecutors announced the charges against Cutting on Oct. 24 and the first AirDrop threats were reported the following day on Oct. 25. Administrators decided to cancel classes for Oct. 26 to 28 due to the ongoing trauma.

Atherton Community Schools reopened on Monday with new security measures, including metal detectors, armed security guards and mandated clear backpacks for all students to use in the building.