Pinconning parents complain about school's handling of gun incident

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) – Concerned parents packed a Pinconning school board meeting on Monday night to speak out about a mishandled situation involving a student with a gun.

Two weeks ago, a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a classroom at Pinconning Middle School. No gunshots were fired and no one was hurt.

The parents of students in the district said administrators were not transparent about what kind of weapon was found. Some thought it was a pocket knife, but they later found out through the media that it was a gun.

Pinconning Area Schools Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk was able to remove the student from the classroom, along with the .22-caliber loaded gun and extra ammunition.

Kowalczyk believes the student had left the gun in their backpack after a weekend that involved target shooting with the student's parents.

The Bay County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether to file any criminal charges over the incident once the state police end their investigation.