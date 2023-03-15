Pinconning school parents get free mental health guidance to help their children

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan school district is now getting some assistance for parents who need mental health help for their students.
We often hear there is a mental health crisis in this country, and for rural areas, it can be difficult to get help.
Parents in the Pinconning school district now have a place to turn when they need some guidance when their children are dealing with issues like anxiety or depression.
It is a free service, made possible by a state of Michigan grant and it allows parents in the Pinconning school district to get some assistance in 24 hours.
"The pandemic really increased the anxiety for our students," says Pinconning Area Schools Superintendent Andy Kowalcyzk.
Kowalcyzk says getting mental health help for parents and students in the district was a top concern for his staff when the school year began.
"We have parents who might not be able to get into a therapist for weeks or months and they are they're paying money," he says.
Those issues are eliminated as parents in that district can go to parentguidance.org, a website that will allow to them to talk with a parent coach, for free.
"They will say what works for you, what time of the day, when do you want to meet," says Kowalcyzk.
"A family fills out the confidential questionnaire and that questionnaire goes directly to the therapy team," says Anne Brown.
Brown is the President of Cook Center for Human Connection, a non-profit that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention and provides the services for schools and other entities across the country.
"Our school systems are overloaded, our counselors, psychologists, we never have enough of those, as a matter of fact as a nation we are 50,000 short," she says.
The $43,000 grant allows the Pinconning district to access the program for two years.
Brown says the Cook Center's goal is to break down barriers to good mental health care.
"Stigma, finances, location, access, all of those are being broken down so we can help families," says Brown.
And those asking for help do so in confidence.
"This is not a school thing, there is nothing that comes back to us, we don't get reports," says Kowalcyzk.
Now that website, Parent Guidance.org has some free services on it that anyone can access for mental health help.