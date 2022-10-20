Police investigating violent confrontation on Davison school bus

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Township police are investigating a violent confrontation that occurred on a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
Video of the incident is circulating on social media and has caught the attention of the Davison Township Police Department.
The video shows a Davison High School student kicking a middle-schooler into a window on the ride home Wednesday. The assault causes the window to break.
It's unclear what happened before the incident.
Davison Community Schools sent a letter to parents on Thursday, saying the high school student involved in the assault has been suspended pending further investigation. There was no word on whether the victim was injured.
A statement from Davison Community Schools says the district is "appalled by the student's violent actions." Administrators asked parents to speak with children about not sharing the video, calling it "cyberbullying."
The Davison Township Police Department said the investigation was continuing Thursday and reports on the incident were not available. No criminal charges had been announced by Thursday afternoon.