...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Recall petition approved for two Davison school board members

  Updated
  • 0
Recalled Davison Community School Board Members

Recall petition approved against two Davison Community Schools Board of Education members, President Karen Conover (LEFT) and Vice President Granger Stefanko (RIGHT).

 Credit: Davison Community Schools

A recall has been filed with the Genesee County Clerk's office on three Davison Community Schools Board members -- President Karen Conover, Vice President Granger Stefanko and Treasurer Holly Halabicky.

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Election Commission has approved recall language targeting two Davison Community Schools Board of Education members.

The Election Commission unanimously approved recall petitions for board members Karen Conover and Granger Stefanko. They are the board president and vice president, respectively.

County Clerk Domonique Clemons, County Treasurer Deborah Cherry and Chief Probate Judge Jennie Barkey approved the recall petition in a 3-0 vote.

Leonard Marden filed the recall language against Conover and Stefanko after they voted May 15 to appoint Diane Rhines back to the school board. Rhines lost a re-election bid six months ago. 

Rhines won a seat on the school board in 2016, when she ran uncontested, before losing her seat in 2022 to a field of contestants.

According to the Genesee County Clerk's office, 4,633 signatures are needed to get the recall on the ballot.

Tags

