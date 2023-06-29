Recall petition approved for two Davison school board members

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Election Commission has approved recall language targeting two Davison Community Schools Board of Education members.
The Election Commission unanimously approved recall petitions for board members Karen Conover and Granger Stefanko. They are the board president and vice president, respectively.
County Clerk Domonique Clemons, County Treasurer Deborah Cherry and Chief Probate Judge Jennie Barkey approved the recall petition in a 3-0 vote.
Leonard Marden filed the recall language against Conover and Stefanko after they voted May 15 to appoint Diane Rhines back to the school board. Rhines lost a re-election bid six months ago.
Rhines won a seat on the school board in 2016, when she ran uncontested, before losing her seat in 2022 to a field of contestants.
According to the Genesee County Clerk's office, 4,633 signatures are needed to get the recall on the ballot.