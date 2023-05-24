Saginaw Correctional Facility celebrates inmates' college graduation

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - It's graduation season even in prison, as inmates were able to earn their degrees in hopes of changing their lives once they are released.
The Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland works with Delta College to offer people who are in prison a chance to get their degree. The graduation ceremony Wednesday was similar to many others taking place this spring.
"Pomp and Circumstance" was played as the graduates walked in, family members were present and there were speeches. But maybe the biggest difference was most of the graduates probably thought this would never happen once they got behind bars.
"Man, I am excited, it's a long time coming," said Martinneze Moore.
The 36-year-old Moore has been in prison for 18 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder. He has to serve at least two more years.
"I am leaving that behind me, leaving here with a degree and hopefully I can get a good job, make a good living and get back to society," Moore said.
He and six other inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility received their associate's degree in business from Delta College.
"A lot of people think guys come to prison and they don't do anything with their time, and that is the worst part of prison -- the down time where there really is nothing for you to do," said Michael Thomas.
Thomas is appealing his computer crimes conviction. He, along with others, are now in a better position to succeed once they are released.
"Education actually has shown to lower recidivism by 43%," Thomas said.
Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said education empowers inmates. She believes these ceremonies are important, so she tries to attend as many across the state as possible.
"It also improves the life inside of facility. We see that every day, we see people behaving more respectfully," Washington said.
The college education for the inmates is paid through Pell grants.
"There is no other event where you can see people really trying to change their lives in a tangible way through education," said Michael Gavin, president of Delta College.
After Wednesday, they have a new title.
"They are not inmates. They are Delta College graduates now," Gavin said.