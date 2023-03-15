 Skip to main content
Saginaw County-based high school rocketry team in nationwide challenge

  • Updated
The Astro Kings Rocket Team is made-up of five students from Community Baptist Christian School. They are part of the nationwide challenge to build a rocket capable of carrying an egg 850 feet above ground.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A Saginaw County-based high school’s rocketry team is shooting for the skies in a national competition.

The team has sent a rocket within 50 feet of the target so far and is now focused on shooting the rocket up as straight as possible.

They have until April 2 to make it into the top 100 and qualify for the national finals. The national competition will be held in West Virginia in May.

To learn more about the competition visit this website.

