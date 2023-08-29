 Skip to main content
Saginaw Township Community Schools names new athletic director

  • Updated
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Township Community Schools named John Mansfield as their new athletic director.

Mansfield has been a coach for football and wrestling, at several different levels.

Mansfield will replace Kent Kraatz, who is moving into a full Assistant Principal position at Heritage High School. 

Mansfield has been employed as a K-12 health and physical education teacher in the Hemlock Public Schools. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Saginaw Valley State University with a major in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. 

