Saginaw Township Community Schools names new athletic director

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Township Community Schools named John Mansfield as their new athletic director.
Mansfield has been a coach for football and wrestling, at several different levels.
Mansfield will replace Kent Kraatz, who is moving into a full Assistant Principal position at Heritage High School.
Mansfield has been employed as a K-12 health and physical education teacher in the Hemlock Public Schools. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Saginaw Valley State University with a major in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation.