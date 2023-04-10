Saginaw Township major school bond proposal on ballots for May

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Major school bond proposals will be on Mid-Michigan ballots next month.
The Saginaw Township school district is asking voters to approve nearly $243 million in bond funds, it proposes a new high school and a renovation to seven other buildings.
The average age of the district’s buildings is about 64-years-old.
Heritage High School is 51-years-old. Members of the vote yes committee, like Pete Ryan said that the building is difficult to secure.
“I worked in that building for 23 years, it is very difficult to secure,” Ryan.
Members of the vote no committee, like Rich Spitzer, think that the problems could be solved if the district reached out for grants.
“What if we went after grants, what if we went after community contributions, there are local, state, national organizations we can reach out to,” Rich Spitzer.
Bruce Martin, Saginaw Township Schools Superintendent, said that the longer they put it off, the more challenging the project will be.
“The longer we put this off, the more expensive and extensive it will be,” Bruce Martin, Saginaw Township Schools Superintendent.
The district’s last major funding proposal passed 15 years ago.