Saginaw Township schools float $243 million bond proposal in May

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools are coming to voters with a big ask in May -- nearly $243 million.
The district is asking for a significant tax increase to pay for renovations and reconstruction for much of Heritage High School, along with work at all other school buildings.
"The proposed updates to school facilities focus on enhancing student safety and security while upgrading and renovating school facilities, which average 64 years old," said Superintendent Bruce Martin. "The updates will meet the learning needs of today's students and keep us competitive with school facilities in neighboring school districts."
Heritage High School will receive a significant chunk of the work. Plans call for demolishing three circular classroom pods and a building new academic and arts facility in their place.
The new learning space will be attached to the fourth learning pod. The existing gym, cafeteria and pool will remain with some renovations.
All other Saginaw Township schools will receive significant upgrades if voters approve the millage.
The district's request totals 5.75 mills. If approved, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay about $287.50 per year in additional property taxes.
"Our community must invest now to upgrade school facilities, provide modern security and safety and continue Saginaw Township Schools' reputation for providing quality education programs," said school board President Arik Smith.
The vote will take place on May 2 for all residents in the Saginaw Township Community Schools district. Voting precincts will be the same as regular elections unless voters are notified otherwise.