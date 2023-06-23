Saginaw Township schools take survey on failed $243 million bond

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools is asking for feedback after a bond proposal recently failed by a large margin.

The district launched an online survey this week after voters did not approve nearly $243 million in bond funds on the May 2 ballot. The question was turned down by more than three-quarters of voters.

Saginaw Township Community Schools planned to use the money to build a new high school and renovate seven other buildings. District leaders said the facility needs did not go away even though the bond proposal failed.

The post-bond survey was designed to help identify what voters liked and did not like about the proposed projects. The district plans to use the information to repackage the bond proposal in the future.

The online survey will be open until July 13. To take it, click here.