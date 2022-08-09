Saginaw Valley State University names George Grant its fifth president

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The chancellor of a Penn State University satellite campus has been selected to become the fifth president of Saginaw Valley State University.

The SVSU Board of Control announced Tuesday the selection of George Grant as the next president to succeed Donald Bachand, who is retiring. Bachand has led the university since 2014.

Grant, who will take the top position at SVSU on Dec. 1, currently leads the 2,100-student Penn State University-Berks campus and spent 24 years before that at Grand Valley State University in the Grand Rapids area.

“We are delighted that Chancellor Grant has agreed to join SVSU and serve as our next president,” said Vicki Rupp, chairwoman of the SVSU Board of Control. “He is a caring, committed and innovative leader with an outstanding record of success in academic program development, fundraising, and community outreach, among many accomplishments."

Grant is a native of Detroit and can't wait to get back to his home state. He earned his bachelor's degree at Marygrove College in Detroit, a master's degree at Grand Valley and a doctorate at Western Michigan University.

“I know the history and tradition of SVSU. Its people have a passion for academic exploration and achievement, and it continues to ensure that the opportunities of higher education are attainable to assist students in meeting their full potential,” he said.

Grant's experience at Grand Valley included fundraising more than $46 million and developing academic programs for adults juggling education with family life.