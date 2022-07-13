School districts still need bus driver subs for upcoming school year

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer vacation for students is about halfway over and like so much of Michigan, mid-Michigan school districts are dealing with staff shortages, especially for transportation.
As of right now a few districts are in a good spot when it comes to hiring, the challenge is making sure it stays that way.
Challenges from the previous school year seem to be rolling over, as school districts like Davison prepare transportation routes with drivers they're working to retain.
"Transportation is one of the big priorities, we got to get our kiddos to school," said Matt Lobban, Assistant Superintendent of Davison School District.
COVID played a large role in staffing issues, Lobban said. With protocols of quarantining took out drivers for days at a time.
"Nothing was ideal. But we did whatever we had to to make sure that buses were running at all costs," he said.
Things like transportation administrators filing in where needed. But with over 35 bus routes, it's not so much hiring permanent drivers, but subs to fill in
"We could still use substitute drivers, we always need those," said Lobban.
Districts large and small say they're in the same bind.
"They're a big part of what we do," said Jan Amsterburg, Interim Superintendent, Byron Area Schools.
Byron Area School districts only have six routes to maintain, but if half of the drivers get sick, canceling a route seems to be the only option.
"It feels like we're recruiting all the time. It's nice to have a few extra subs but we're pretty thin right now," he said.
With the school year quickly approaching districts continue to remain confident of a "back to normal" year.
"I think I speak for all the school districts around that the most important thing is for us to have kids in school and have them there safely. And that's what we're gonna do," said Lobban.