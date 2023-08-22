Schools across the country use security devices made in Mid-Michigan

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - School safety has been a top priority, and one Mount Morris company says they continue to see a surge in demand for its products.

Nightlock Door Security is busy as school districts across the country make safety a top priority. The business is run by twin brothers Joe and Jack Taylor.

About 60 Nightlock Lockdown devices were used during the Oxford High School shooting in 2021. The device allows for a door to remain closed even if an intruder breaks a window and tries reaching in to open the door.

"When you connect the door to the floor, it uses the strength of the floor," said Joe Taylor. "You just slip it in and slip it out when you're done. It just works in conjunction with the doorframe."

Over the years, Night Lock Door Security has upped the amount of force that the device can withstand from 1,500 pounds to 1,800 pounds.

"We developed this to make those doors stronger, giving a door a secondary locking mechanism," says Jack.

More than 4,000 schools across all 50 states use this product, including 350 in Michigan.

The brothers add that they have answered the call to find a way to block the view into the rooms during an active shooter event. The two developed a blackout material that can turn into a shade, only taking seconds to deploy.

"One of our new product lines is an emergency alert notification system," says Jack. "So teachers can wear these lanyards. And all they have to do is push a button, and it sends out a message in a text alert email to anybody."

Even though times have changed, the brothers hope classrooms won't have to use their systems. But they are glad the system can help provide some peace of mind to parents, teachers and students as they head back to school this year.