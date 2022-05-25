Security trainer looks for lessons to teach elementary students from Uvalde shooting

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A lot of questions are coming up about how to train students in Mid-Michigan elementary schools to deal with a shooter after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
ALICE training is a program in most schools across the nations that teaches students and teachers to run, hide or fight. That's mostly in high schools and middle schools.
But, what about young kids in elementary schools?
An ALICE trainer speaks about how elementary school kids can be trained in an unimaginable situation.
"We need to have conversations with these kids not only to handle fire safety, but to handle a violent type situation," said Jody Grant, director of training security and threat assessment for Premier Security Solutions.
Grant spent 25 years as a police officer. Now, as part of his job, he trains teachers and students on what to do in an active shooter situation.
It's hard to talk to young children about what happened in Uvalde, but how do you train them to prepare for it?
"It's very important, you know, and we have to have these age appropriate conversations with students. You know how we're going to talk about active shooter incidents with high schoolers is going to be vastly different and how you're going to address that with elementary school kids," Grant said.
He said it's about understanding where a young child is coming from.
"Typically what we see, especially with kids at that age is a panic response, you know, when they can lead to a freeze type situation," said Grant.
Adults need to understand that small children will have to look to teachers to take the lead.
"That's why it's so important that we have, you know, good adult leadership there to direct these kids through that panic phase and make sure that they are, you know, moving positively and moving away from a threat if if needed," Grant said.
He said it's important to learn lessons on what can be done to better prepare people for an active shooter situation when mass shootings happen like in a grocery store in Buffalo, at a church in California or at Oxford High School.
"I'm sure, given a lot of lessons that come out of this incident, that we're going to learn as my job is to take these these incidents, look at what went good, what went bad and make sure our people learn from all those lessons," Grant said. "And I've done this in Parkland, even Oxford. You know that I've taken a deep dive into Oxford and been able to look at that situation to see what we can learn from it and then transfer that to our people."