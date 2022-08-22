Sheriff: Online predators can target back to school photos

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Posting back to school photos have become an annual rite for parents as their children head back to class, but predators can use the photos for ill intent.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson offered advice Monday for parents to consider with their photos of kids heading off for the first day of school. He specifically pointed to details that predators can use to lure children.
Some predators can use information from social media to build a false sense of trust for children or answer security questions to gain access to personal information.
Swanson offered the following tips for back to school photos:
- Turn off the geo-locations setting on phones and apps before posting.
- Adjust the privacy setting on social media posts to share them only with friends. Avoid allowing posts to be shared with friends of friends or the general public.
- Don't share the name of their school because predators can find them easily.
- Don't share the names of children's teachers, because predators can use that to find children easily.
- Don't share favorites or interests, because predators can use that information to build a connection with children.
- Don't tag children in a photo.
- Don't use hashtags, because predators can search them to find children and information about them.