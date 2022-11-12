Student debt forgiveness program in legal limbo, Mid-Michigan borrowers worried

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of college students across America and in Mid-Michigan celebrated when President Joe Biden announced a federal student loan forgiveness program in August.
Since then, the program has been in legal limbo and now is on hold. Students drowning in college debt are wondering if they will ever see relief.
Jenna Marden got her undergraduate degree and is now working on a master's degree in social work at Oakland University.
"It's a two-year program. I am one semester down and I have three to go," she said.
With skyrocketing cost of higher education, Marden will join millions of other college students leaving school with a mountain of debt.
"I'm going to say, I will be a little over $100,000 in the hole by the time I am done," she said.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would allow borrowers with an income under $125,000 a year to apply for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Others would be eligible for $10,000.
"I'm kind of upset because every dollar really does count. If I had to get a loan for a house or a car, I couldn't," Marden said. "I really depend on every dollar. I worry about these things. Poverty knows no age, gender or race. I'm just trying to get my education so that I can be functional in society."
The application has been pulled from the federal student aid website. Student loan payments are scheduled to resume Jan. 1, 2023.