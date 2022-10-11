Students encouraged to walk and roll to school on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Students across Michigan are encouraged to get active on their way to school on Wednesday.
On Walk and Roll to School Day, the Safe Routes to School organization and Michigan Fitness Foundation are promoting safe and active ways to promote physical fitness on the way to school.
The program started in 1997 and has expanded over 25 years to an international event in 40 countries. It was renamed to promote equity and inclusion by adding bicycling and rolling to school.
“The event is a great way to build local momentum for a Safe Routes to School initiative that helps communities create a more friendly active transportation environment,” said Michigan Fitness Foundation President and CEO Amy Ghannam.
Walk and Roll to School Day also promotes pedestrian safety and concern for the environment.
“The event demonstrates how schools and communities can come together to increase awareness around safety and equity around walking, rolling and biking to school,” said Mike Kapp, who is administrator of the Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Economic Development.