Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM
EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Students encouraged to walk and roll to school on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
It now costs more than $300,000 to raise a child, thanks to inflation

A student is walked to class to the first day of instruction at Hansen Elementary School in Anaheim, CA on Tuesday, August 9.

 Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Students across Michigan are encouraged to get active on their way to school on Wednesday.

On Walk and Roll to School Day, the Safe Routes to School organization and Michigan Fitness Foundation are promoting safe and active ways to promote physical fitness on the way to school.

The program started in 1997 and has expanded over 25 years to an international event in 40 countries. It was renamed to promote equity and inclusion by adding bicycling and rolling to school.

“The event is a great way to build local momentum for a Safe Routes to School initiative that helps communities create a more friendly active transportation environment,” said Michigan Fitness Foundation President and CEO Amy Ghannam. 

Walk and Roll to School Day also promotes pedestrian safety and concern for the environment.

“The event demonstrates how schools and communities can come together to increase awareness around safety and equity around walking, rolling and biking to school,” said Mike Kapp, who is administrator of the Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Economic Development.

