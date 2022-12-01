 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February

The Supreme Court said on December 1 that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision expected by June.

Biden's program would offer up to $20,000 of debt relief to millions of qualified borrowers, but it has been met with legal challenges since it was announced.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Biden administration began notifying people who are approved for federal student loan relief.

The emails from the U.S. Department of Education to borrowers acknowledged recent legal challenges have kept the administration from discharging the debt.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you