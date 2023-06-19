SVSU increasing tuition for the 2023-24 academic year

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is raising its tuition by 5.8% for the next academic year.
The board of control approved the tuition increase during a meeting on Monday.
Tuition will now cost $408 per credit hour.
New president George Grant Jr. says the increase will support investments to improve campus safety and sustain expanded mental health resources.
The board also approved a new three-year contract with the faculty union. The new contract will provide pay increases for the next three years.