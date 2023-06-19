 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SVSU increasing tuition for the 2023-24 academic year

  • Updated
  • 0
SVSU Welcome

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is raising its tuition by 5.8% for the next academic year.

The board of control approved the tuition increase during a meeting on Monday.

Tuition will now cost $408 per credit hour.

New president George Grant Jr. says the increase will support investments to improve campus safety and sustain expanded mental health resources.

The board also approved a new three-year contract with the faculty union. The new contract will provide pay increases for the next three years.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you