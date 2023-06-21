SVSU reducing tuition for Covenant HealthCare employees this fall

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is collaborating with a Covenant HealthCare to get healthcare workers back in the classroom.
This new tuition agreement is making the return to education possible and affordable. Jill Jarvis, a clinical development education specialist at Covenant HealthCare, is looking forward to stepping back on a college campus.
With gaps in between schooling, she received her associate's and bachelor's in nursing.
"I have been with Covenant HealthCare for 28 years," said Jarvis. "I quickly fell in love with cardiac nursing. I always wanted to go back and get my master's."
With cost of living rising, finances were one of Jarvis' biggest issues with going back, but this new tuition agreement will help her follow her 16-year dream.
More than 4,000 employees will be eligible for a 30% reduced tuition rate starting this fall.
"As long as we have a role that is supported by an educational program -- that is a vast number of them -- then they can take advantage of this opportunity," said Beth Charlton, president and CEO of Covenant HealthCare.
Both sides of the party believe this will be a game changer to develop the region.
"I am excited for myself to do this and I'm excited for my children to see me go back to school. But, more than anything, I am so excited for the opportunity that this is going to give for our employees here at Covenant," said Jarvis.
Covenant will have a tuition-reimbursement program that helps defray the expense of tuition on top of the reduction.
"We think it will open door for people for who otherwise would not be possible to do so. When you can do something like that and afford someone a career pathway that maybe they didn't see previously," said Charlton. "It's super exciting for us."