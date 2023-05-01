SVSU to host K-12 teacher institute on language discrimination

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - English professors at Saginaw Valley State University received a $150,000 grant to host a summer institute for K-12 educators.
The focus is language discrimination and bias in the classroom.
Twenty-five teachers from across the country will be attending the institute, which aims to benefit both teachers and students while leveling the playing field for all students.
"Greater awareness of all of the issues that are related to language and also we would like to explicate the hidden language ideologies that most people hold," associate professor of English Natalia Knoblock said.
These ideologies often feel non-mainstream dialect is incorrect.
"We do have statistics that even up to this day speakers of African-American English are put in a developmental classes more than students of other races," Knoblock said.
Teachers attending the institute in July titled Language and Linguistic Prejudice Related to Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Identity will learn about the ways many commonly held beliefs about the nature and function of language are discriminatory, and it will suggest more inclusive approaches to language in the classroom.
"'They ain't got no time' or 'they be playing basketball' -- a lot of those kind of constructions, lots of people think they're lazy or broken English or grammatically incorrect or that people are making mistakes when really professor of English Veronika Drake said.
It can be detrimental to students.
"That can impact how teachers are seeing the students and how they evaluate them so it can contribute to students learning and their outcomes," Drake said.
The professors are hopeful by addressing the issue there will be fewer negative assumptions.
"The language itself is not what's incorrect or inappropriate, it's that we have assumptions about the people who are using particular forms of the language," Drake said.
Several scholars will also be in attendance and the professors say they hope to hold more institutes in the future.