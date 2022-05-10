Swartz Creek High School shelters in place after false report of student with a gun

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Students had to shelter in place at Swartz Creek High School for a short time Tuesday after a student reported seeing another student with a gun.
A student called 911 to report seeing another student potentially carrying a gun in their pocket. Swartz Creek Superintendent Ben Mainka said the building immediately went into a shelter in place mode.
Police and administrators quickly found and apprehended the student who was accused of carrying a gun. Mainka said searches of the student and the entire school turned up no evidence of a weapon.
"Our administration and police liaison officers in the building acted swiftly and ensured everyone was safe while the student was searched and questioned," he said. "While we never want to have to go through a scare like this, it was very encouraging that our systems worked quickly and effectively."
Mainka credited the student who made the report for doing the right thing. He also credited the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County and Genesee County Sheriff's Office for responding quickly.
"We will always error on the side of caution in these circumstances," Mainka said.