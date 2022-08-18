Teachers feel the weight of going back to school

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) – Notebooks, lesson planners, classroom decor, it’s all burning a hole in teachers wallets to get their classroom ready for the school year.
For 20 years Melanie Ralbusky knew the effort and cost to get her classroom ready for her Grand Blanc students.
“They walk into this big empty space every year and it’s their responsibility to go in and make it warm and inviting for their students,” Ralbusky said.
She now works to give back and make things a little easier on teachers by hosting freebie days like giving teachers free bulletin borders or classroom makeovers at her supply store Schoolgirl Style in Flushing.
“When you think about how many trips you take to Target or Meijer and little stores like this, it adds up,” kindergarten teacher Jamie Reynolds said. “So one free thing or 10 percent off, 15 percent off, it adds up when you’re spending hundreds of dollars.”
While every bit of generosity helps, teachers still spend hundreds to thousands of dollars every year.
According to a teacher spending study, teachers this summer will spend an average of $560 of their own money for their classroom.
“It’s not something you plan for when you get your degree as a teacher,” middle school teacher Emily Boldys said.
For 11 years Emily Boldys has done that routine: drop anywhere from 300 dollars plus to fill her empty classroom.
That’s on top of getting supplies for students whose family can’t afford it as well as sending her own kids back to school.
“I don’t even add it up at this point, because buying here, buying there takes such a toll on your budget,” she said.
Some school districts are lucky to give small stipends to educators, like kindergarten teacher Jamie Reynolds, but that $100 doesn’t get her very far, telling ABC 12 more needs to be done in their industry.
“I don’t think people realize how much we spend out of our own money for the classroom and it would help if that changed,” Reynolds said. "You can tell when you go to a classroom that is supported and a classroom that doesn’t get that support. It just looks different, it feels different.”