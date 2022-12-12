 Skip to main content
Teachers receive free access to Sloan Museum, Longway Planetarium

A total of 250 teachers received memberships valued at up to $16,000.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Cultural Center is supporting Mid-Michigan teachers by giving them free access to the Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium.

The Cultural Center Institutions presented the passes and grants to teachers at the Flint Institute of Arts on Monday. A total of 250 teachers received memberships valued at up to $16,000.

Genesee County residents can go to the Sloan Museum for free because of the Arts and Education Millage passed in 2018. Longway Planetarium has discounted admission.

Educators also received a total of $13,000 in mini-grants from the Flint Classroom Support Fund.

"Our scholars are very happy. They may not see the money, but they see the supplies. They see the affects," said Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

The fund is giving each teacher at Flint Community Schools $100 for their classrooms.

"It's a real holiday treat for these teachers who have worked so well in our Flint Community Schools," said JD Winegarden, president of the Flint Classroom Support Fund.

