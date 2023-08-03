Thousands in federal college grants now available to inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Inmates at Michigan prisons are now eligible for thousands in federal college grants.
The change went into effect in July, after it was approved with the FAFSA Simplification Act in December of 2020.
Mott Community College was one of the first schools in the nation to partner with prisons back when it was just a pilot program in 2017. They say they've had a lot of success in that time, but there are still a lot of prisoners who could benefit from the opportunity.
"Here in Michigan, the waitlist for students who want college programming is over 2,000 at this point," said Mary Cusack, the Second Chance Pell Coordinator at Mott Community College.
Cusack oversees the Higher Education in Prison Program at Mott Community College. She says that in the last 6 years, they've been able to give out 68 degrees and certificates.
The benefit goes beyond just the classroom.
"The more education we give people while they are incarcerated, the lower their chance of being reincarcerated," said Cusack. "So, they can become effective tax payers and members of the community rather than a drain on taxpayers so it is a wonderful program."
With inmates eligible for federal grants, more colleges will be able to offer degree programs inside prisons. For any schools interested in getting involved, Cusack recommends bringing a lot of patience.
"At any time, a facility can go into lockdown and the faculty can't go in for the day," said Cusack. "So how do you make up that time? There's a lot things that are barriers, but we've been able to overcome all of them. It just takes patience and creative thinking."
The new grants have allowed Mott Community College to offer a Bachelor's Degree program in Business through a partnership with Ferris State University. Previously, they only offered Associate's Degree programs in Business and Social Work.
"I think that's how the reinstatement of Pell is really going to affect us because it brings more university partners online," said Cusack.
In addition to Mott Community College, Eastern Michigan University will be offering Bachelor's degree programs in the fall. Eastern received 250 thousand dollars from the state budget to begin the program, and has already admitted 22 women at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.