Tuscola County teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

Police lights

Multiple parents filed complaints about the alleged inappropriate behavior by the teacher.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mayville elementary school teacher has resigned after parents contacted police about possible inappropriate behavior.

Mayville Community Schools Superintendent Barry Markwart confirmed on Monday that the unidentified teacher resigned last week. He was the Mayville Elementary School physical education teacher.

Multiple parents filed complaints about the alleged inappropriate behavior by the teacher. Investigators have not released any specifics about the allegations.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said police are at the beginning stages of investigating the allegations made against the teacher. The Mayville Police Department could not be reached for comment Monday.

