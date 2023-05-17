 Skip to main content
Two McDonald's in Mid-Michigan displaying students' cultural art

McRib McDonalds_AP

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Customers are two McDonald's locations in Mid-Michigan will get to check out art from area high school students.

McDonald's is unveiling murals created by Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy student Madison Rico at the 1452 Michigan Ave. location in Saginaw and Carman-Ainsworth High School student Lorelei Thorton at the 3212 Clio Road location in Flint.

Both students will receive $1,500 college scholarships and their schools' art departments also will receive donations from McDonald's.

The murals are part of a McDonald's program called "A Celebration of Culture & Community." Students in Flint and Saginaw were challenged to create murals that reflect their city's culture.

Detroit artist Desiree Kelly met with art classes at each of the schools to offer a tutorial on how to create a mural that reflects the area's culture and identity. She was raised in Detroit and her art is on display at locations around the city.

Kelly's art can be found at the Coleman Young Municipal building, Eastern Market and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. 

