U of M-Flint offers free menstrual products in restrooms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Students, staff and visitors at the University of Michigan-Flint now have access to free menstrual products.
The university is placing supplies of pads and tampons in all restrooms for anyone on campus to take at no charge. Full boxes of both products are available at the Wolverine Food Den at 386 University Center for no charge.
Samara Hough, director for the Center for Gender and Sexuality, said the free menstrual products are the next step for the University of Michigan-Flint's work in equity and inclusivity.
"Providing menstrual products in all restrooms gives access to all bodies that menstruate," Hough said. "It is important to recognize that not only those who identify as women need products for their menstrual health, but also transgender men, nonbinary folks, and others who may use the men's restrooms."
Wolverine Food Den, which is a food pantry serving the university community, plans to expand its line of free products to include menstrual cups, organic pads and menstrual discs.