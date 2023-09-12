U of M-Flint reports an increase in fall enrollment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint has reported an increase in total fall enrollment for the first time in nearly a decade.
For the fall 2023 semester, the school reported that 6,130 students have enrolled at the Flint campus. That is 154 more students than in 2022, a gain of 3%.
This is the first increase in total enrollment for the first time since the fall 2014 semester.
The numbers have been officially recorded in U of M Flint's 10-day student count, which is used for state and national reporting.
According to the school, there was a 10% rise in new undergraduate students and a rise in graduate students by 23%.