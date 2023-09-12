 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U of M-Flint reports an increase in fall enrollment

  • Updated
  • 0
U of M Flint

The University of Michigan-Flint has reported an increase in total fall enrollment for the first time since the fall 2014 semester.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint has reported an increase in total fall enrollment for the first time in nearly a decade.

For the fall 2023 semester, the school reported that 6,130 students have enrolled at the Flint campus. That is 154 more students than in 2022, a gain of 3%.

This is the first increase in total enrollment for the first time since the fall 2014 semester.

The numbers have been officially recorded in U of M Flint's 10-day student count, which is used for state and national reporting.

According to the school, there was a 10% rise in new undergraduate students and a rise in graduate students by 23%.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.